Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility on Monday for a drone and missile attack on a Greek-operated bulk carrier in the Red Sea, saying the ship had sunk.

Sunday's attack off southwest Yemen was the first such incident reported in the vital shipping corridor since mid-April. The raid involved gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from eight skiffs as well as missiles and four uncrewed surface vessels.

The 19 crew and three armed guards were forced to abandon the Liberian-flagged MagicSeas, which was taking on water. They were picked up by a passing ship and arrived in Djibouti, sources close to the operation said.

But Michael Bodouroglou, a representative of Stem Shipping, one of the ship’s commercial managers, said there was no independent verification that the vessel had sunk.

The crew had reported fires at the vessel’s forepeak, in the bow. The engine room and at least two holds were flooded, and there was no electricity.

The European Union’s Operation Aspides, assigned to help defend Red Sea shipping against Houthi attacks, warned of a risk of explosion in the ship’s vicinity.

Since Israel’s war in Gaza began in October 2023, the Houthis have been attacking Israel and vessels in the Red Sea in what they say are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has struck Houthi targets in response, launching strikes on Monday for the first time in nearly a month. A US-Houthi ceasefire deal in May did not include Israel.