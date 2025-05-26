President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended an informal summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, alongside other member leaders on May 21.Hungary is an observer along with Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the group that comprises member states Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. The group agreed to “increase multilateral trade and push harder for connectivity.” The group agreed to “increase multilateral trade and push harder for connectivity.”

During the meeting, Erdogan, emphasised the growing importance of the organisation, which Türkiye co-founded in 2009, and called for increased solidarity among member states during the meeting.

“This was the first time a summit under the umbrella of the OTS was held in an observer country. I extend my sincere thanks to Prime Minister Orban for his exceptional hospitality and the successful organisation of the summit,” President Erdogan said .

He highlighted the organisation’s progress: “Trade between Türkiye and the four full member states of the OTS has increased by nearly 50 percent over the last five years. Our trade volume has now reached approximately $80 billion.”

Looking ahead, Erdogan confirmed preparations for the 12th OTS Summit in Azerbaijan this October and stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy, announcing events to celebrate Nevruz and recognising Nobel Laureate Dr Aziz Sancar with the Ali Sir Nevai Prize for his contributions to Turkic unity.

‘Not merely symbolic’

The OTS summit, according to experts, marked a pivotal moment in the evolving strategic landscape of the Turkic world, and underscored Türkiye’s deepening diplomatic engagement with Hungary and beyond.

“This summit was not merely symbolic,” says Dr Oktay F. Tanrisever, a leading international relations scholar from Middle East Technical University in Ankara, in an interview with TRT World.

“The speech delivered by our esteemed president Erdogan, along with the Budapest Declaration, clearly demonstrated that under Türkiye’s leadership, the OTS has significantly strengthened both its internal cohesion and its strategic vision as an organisation.”

Tanrisever highlighted the reaffirmation of ties with observer states, particularly Hungary, as a key outcome of the summit.

“One of the most important messages was the clear commitment to deepening relations with Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. These relationships are not superficial—they are based on shared history, mutual strategic interests, and Türkiye’s ongoing leadership in fostering regional unity.”

President Erdogan’s bilateral meetings with Turkic leaders—including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban—further cemented Türkiye’s central role. “These talks reflected the depth and strength of Türkiye’s relationships across the Turkic world,” Tanrisever adds.

Yet, the summit also revealed complex geopolitical undercurrents, particularly regarding the European Union’s influence. “Erdogan’s visit to Hungary holds great significance, especially in the context of the OTS,” Dr Zuhal Mert Uzuner, a prominent international relations scholar from Marmara University in Istanbul, tells TRT World.

“The timing is critical, following steps by Central Asian Turkic states regarding the Cyprus issue.”

Uzuner highlighted Hungary’s unique position: “Prime Minister Orban, thanks to his close ties with Türkiye and the broader Turkic world, facilitated Hungary’s accession as an observer to the OTS in 2018. However, the notable absence of the Turkish Cypriot administration from this summit is telling. It’s alleged that Hungary did not extend an invitation, perhaps to avoid friction with the European Union.”

This omission, she said, reflects a broader dynamic: “The EU’s growing influence over the OTS through its newly established cooperation frameworks is a reality we cannot ignore. The accession of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as an observer in 2022 and the raising of the TRNC flag during the Turan Assembly in Hungary in 2024 were deeply symbolic. They triggered alarm bells in Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCASC), both of whom have long leveraged EU mechanisms to advance their geopolitical priorities.”

Reflecting on historical parallels, Uzuner says: “What we’re seeing is reminiscent of the 1990s, when the EU’s veto mechanisms shaped the integration of Eastern European countries. There’s a risk of similar dynamics playing out regarding new regional initiatives in Central Asia. However, the landscape today is far more complex, and whether Greece and the GCASC can recreate a leverage mechanism akin to the Helsinki Process of the 1990s remains an open question.”

Erdogan also reiterated Türkiye’s support for the TRNC, stating: “We welcomed the TRNC’s contributions as an integral part of the Turkic world and reaffirmed our shared commitment to counter any attempts to undermine unity among Turkic states.”

“The Budapest Summit has produced highly positive outcomes for Türkiye, reinforcing its central role within the Turkic world,” Tanrisever says. This is a moment of strategic clarity for Ankara that signals Türkiye’s enduring influence in shaping the future of the OTS and its relationships across Eurasia.”

Türkiye faces a shifting geopolitical landscape and must balance its efforts to strengthen ties within the Turkic world while maintaining constructive engagement with the EU and global powers, according to Uzuner. “The stakes are high, but so is the potential,” she