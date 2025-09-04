TÜRKİYE
1 min read
FIVB World Champ: Türkiye's women volleyball team secure historic semi-final spot after beating US
The Turkish volleyball team’s next match will be with Japan on September 6.
Turkish A National team players Hande Baladin (R) and Eda Erdem Dundar (L) celebrate after scoring a point. / AA
September 4, 2025

Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, after defeating the United States.

Türkiye beat the US with set scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 to secure their place in the semi-finals of the World Championship for the first time in history.

The Turkish volleyball team’s next match will be with Japan on September 6, 2025.

Since making their World Championship debut in 2006, Türkiye’s best result came in 2010, when they finished sixth under coach Giovanni Guidetti, who continues to lead the team.

In the following tournaments, they placed ninth, tenth, and eighth, but the team has steadily developed into a European powerhouse, as shown by their 2023 European Championship title and silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

SOURCE:AA
