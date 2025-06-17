ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Israel strikes Imam Hussein University in Tehran
Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched air strikes on multiple sites across Iran.
Following the attack, smoke was seen rising from the area. / AA
June 17, 2025

Israel has launched a strike on Imam Hussein University in Iran’s capital Tehran, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The university is affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Following the attack on Wednesday, smoke was seen rising from the area.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched air strikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.

However, a human rights group said on Wednesday that Israeli strikes have killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded 1,326 others.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said it had identified 239 of the dead as civilians and 126 as security personnel.

SOURCE:AA
