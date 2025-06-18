The recent surge in Israeli air strikes targeting key Iranian sites has sent shockwaves through the region, sparking concerns in Pakistan about the possible repercussions on its national security and diplomatic positioning.

As the crisis between Israel and Iran intensifies with the death toll past 224 in Iran now, Pakistan — geographically and politically situated at the crossroads of regional rivalries — finds itself navigating a complex landscape.

Pakistan's government has issued several statements condemning the Israeli air strikes on Iran, describing them as violations of international law and calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

In a recent joint statement , Islamabad emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation, protection of civilians, and the importance of regional peace through diplomacy.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s support for dialogue and the principles of the UN Charter.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a recent address to the National Assembly, said Pakistan would stand behind Iran in the face of Israeli aggression, signalling a significant deepening of strategic alignment between the two neighbours.

"We stand behind Iran and will support them at every international forum to protect their interest," the defence minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also called the Israeli attacks on Iran a "brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty".

In response to the crisis, Pakistan has also taken steps to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The government issued a travel advisory urging nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and is coordinating with diplomatic channels to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani citizens currently in Iran.

So far, as per the country’s foreign ministry, 450 Pakistani Shia pilgrims have been evacuated from Iran . They travel to Iran and Iraq to visit religious sites, particularly in Mashhad, Qom, Najaf and Karbala. The ministry has also set up a 24/7 crisis management unit to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani nationals and pilgrims in Iran.

Experts warn that further escalation between Israel and Iran could inadvertently affect Pakistan’s security environment.

Pakistan and Iran share an approximately 905-kilometre-long border with multiple crossing points, making any instability in Iran a direct security concern for Islamabad.

Additionally, the conflict has disrupted regional airspace and trade routes, affecting neighbouring countries and international travel.

Global markets have been impacted too because of rising oil prices due to concerns over supply disruptions.

Pakistan, an oil-importing country, faces challenges in managing inflation and maintaining economic stability amidst these developments.

Analysts suggest that the central bank may hold interest rates steady to address inflationary pressures exacerbated by the conflict.

Israel-India nexus

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan, former envoy and senior foreign policy expert, told TRT World, Pakistan is treading a deliberately cautious yet principled line in the unfolding crisis.

Pakistan has condemned Israel’s brutality and violations of international law, while calling for an immediate end to hostilities and a dialogue-based solution — including on Iran’s nuclear programme — in line with the UN Charter.

This is a delicate balance, given Pakistan’s proximity to Iran and its important ties with the US and the West, he said.

“So far, it’s holding — but that will be tested, especially amid escalating anti-Iran rhetoric from the US, especially President Trump.”

He warned that the Israel-India nexus is a growing threat to Pakistan’s security and strategic interests.

“India is mimicking Israel’s methods for regional hegemony. Just last month, it launched an attack on Pakistan under the same pretext Israel uses — unproven allegations of terrorism. Pakistan’s response defeated that attempt.”

He warned: “For Pakistan it would be difficult to rule out that the Israel-Iran episode may become a harbinger of repeat of another Indian misadventure towards Pakistan.”

On regional diplomacy, he urged Pakistan to act with foresight. “The post-World War II order is showing clear signs of crumbling. Pakistan must maintain its balancing act with the West while deepening ties with China and emerging power centres like the SCO, BRICS,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with Iran is crucial, he felt, but said it was equally important to push for “a coalition-led peace effort, involving Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Central Asian states to help bridge the widening gulf between Iran and the West.”

‘Pakistan not a regional policeman’

Dr Shaista Tabassum, an international relations scholar and professor at the University of Karachi, warned that Pakistan's security is under pressure from multiple fronts.

“Pakistan’s concerns are not limited to the Israel-Iran conflict,” she said.

“Its eastern border is equally vulnerable due to India’s close ties with Israel, and any instability in Iran could trigger both cross-border security risks and internal sectarian sensitivities.”

Like Khan, she too warned that India may use any opportunity to have a “military adventure”.

She cautioned that Pakistan might face an influx of refugees from Iran and that the conflict could stoke domestic sectarian tensions, given the strong religious ties some communities in Pakistan have with Iran.

On the nuclear aspect of the conflict, Dr. Tabassum emphasised that Pakistan’s nuclear program remains India-centric and defensive in nature.

“Pakistan has never taken the role of the regional policeman and is unlikely to support Iran militarily or share nuclear technology,” she told TRT World.

Addressing the broader foreign policy direction, she noted that Pakistan is pursuing a prudent course by advocating peace and avoiding direct involvement.

“Pakistan’s stance at the UN and other platforms reflects its desire to remain neutral. Given the economic and military realities, staying out of a widening regional war is not only wise but necessary.”

‘Trouble for Pakistan’

Zeeshan Salahuddin, a partner at Tabadlab — a Pakistani consultancy specialising in strategic research and policy advice on governance, security, and regional issues, stressed that Pakistan’s foremost priority should be to push for a peaceful and quick resolution to the Israel-Iran conflict, warning that another major war in the region would be deeply destabilising.

“Pakistan has already paid a heavy price for being a frontline ally in previous regional wars. Having another conflict this close to home is the last thing we can afford. The priority must be to use whatever leverage we have to bring both parties to the negotiating table.”

Salahuddin warned that if the war drags on, Pakistan's broader regional posture will become more precarious. He pointed out that we’re already dealing with an antagonistic India to the east, a deteriorating relationship with Afghanistan on the west, and now a neighbour to the southwest which may actively be engaged in open war with Israel — and maybe even the US.

“It only spells trouble for Pakistan,” he told TRT World, adding that India and China’s responses were key in determining the impact on regional relations.

On the role of knowledge producers in this moment.

“Those who generate policy-relevant research have a responsibility — not just to the truth, but to protect the public discourse from disinformation and fiction. Especially in an era where truth itself is constantly under siege.”