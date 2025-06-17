ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Don't travel to Israel, Iraq and Iran — US tells citizens
US State Department cautions citizens against travelling to Israel, Iraq and Iran as it activates Middle East "task force" amid intense Israel-Iran fighting.
Don't travel to Israel, Iraq and Iran — US tells citizens
Iran says its long-range missiles tore through multiple layers of Israeli air defences in the early hours of Wednesday. / Reuters
June 17, 2025

The United States has issued a strong warning to its citizens not to travel to Israel, Iraq or Iran, as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies following unprecedented Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's counter-strikes.

"We remind US citizens not to travel to Israel or Iraq and not to travel to Iran under any circumstances," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as Israeli attacks against Iran enter sixth day, with both sides exchanging strikes in what has become their most intense direct confrontation to date.

RelatedTRT Global - US mulling military move against Iran as Middle East tensions soar — official

Bruce said the US had established a 24-hour Middle East Task Force to support citizens and diplomatic staff across the region.

The task force, she said, has issued more than 30 security alerts and updated travel advisories for multiple countries.

"The Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for US citizens, our US diplomatic missions and personnel, and diplomatic engagement," she said.

The US, which does not have an embassy in Iran, has already reduced staffing at its embassy in Iraq and authorised the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from both Iraq and Israel.

Bruce did not confirm whether preparations were under way for possible evacuations of US nationals, but her remarks come amid growing speculation over whether Washington may be drawn directly into the conflict.

Israel launched large-scale air strikes on Iran on Friday, killing more than 220 and wounding over 1400. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes, and fighting has continued daily since.

The escalation has fuelled international concern over the risk of a broader regional war.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spotlight on Türkiye as OIC seeks answers to Israel-Iran conflict, Gaza war
For war-weary Palestinians, life goes on under shadow of Israel-Iran conflict
By Husam Maarouf
Trump extends TikTok ban deadline to September
Trump to decide on US action in Iran 'within next two weeks': White House
Türkiye will never forget Azerbaijani people's solidarity after earthquakes: Erdogan
Israel’s Fordow dilemma: Why it needs US firepower to strike Iran’s nuclear core
By Beyza Seren
Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Millions of immigrants cite discrimination, racism as reasons to leave Germany: report
Israeli leadership openly threatens to eliminate Iran's Khamenei
No war with Iran: Poll shows Americans don’t want US involvement in Iran
Operation Spiderweb: The rising cost of falling behind in modern warfare
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
“Mr President, finish the job!”
The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us