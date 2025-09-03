Russia and the United States are in the process of coordinating the next round of bilateral talks, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, as saying, amid ongoing tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.

However, prospects for diplomatic progress remain uncertain as Zakharova told RIA that Kiev and its allies reject the possibility of compromise on settling the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia launches air attack on Kiev

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air defence units were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack on Kiev, the city's military administration said on Wednesday, as nationwide air raid alerts followed warnings from Ukraine's air force of missile and drone strikes.

"Air defence is operating in Kiev! Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!" Timur Tkachenko, head of Kiev's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Related TRT World - Trump 'very disappointed' with Putin as Zelenskyy meeting stalls

Russia links future Ukraine talks to recognition of territorial gains

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow expects talks between Russia and Ukraine to continue but "new territorial realities" must be recognised and new systems of security guarantees formed.

"For peace to be durable, the new territorial realities ... must be recognised and formalised in international legal terms," Lavrov said in an interview to Indonesian Kompas newspaper, according to a transcript provided on the website of Russia's foreign ministry.