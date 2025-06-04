POLITICS
1 min read
Is Europe Ready for a remilitarised Germany?
Is Europe Ready for a remilitarised Germany? / User Upload
June 4, 2025

Germany is preparing for war in a way we haven’t seen since World War Two. Berlin says it’s to deal with the threat from Russia — but what about the threat of a militarised Germany? Joining us on The Nexus this week to discuss this are David DesRoches, a former Pentagon official; German military historian Torsten Heinrich; and Marko Gasic, an international affairs analyst. Also this week: does the U.S. have a ‘kill switch’ on the F-35 jets it sells to allies? We get the views of Alan Williams, a procurement expert who was on Canada’s team that bought the fifth-generation fighters, and Bill Sweetman, author of Trillion Dollar Trainwreck: How the F-35 Hollowed Out the U.S. Air Force.

