Syrian security forces foil attack by Assad loyalists in Latakia
Coordinated attacks by Assad's remnants in country's coastal provinces last week marked the most intense assaults since the regime's collapse, targeting security patrols and checkpoints.
The source said four attackers were arrested by Syrian forces. / AA
March 13, 2025

Syrian security forces thwarted an attack by loyalists of the deposed Bashar al Assad regime in the coastal province of Latakia, local media said.

The state news agency, citing a Defense Ministry source, said on Thursday that Assad loyalists attempted to attack a military barracks in the Latakia countryside.

The source said four attackers were arrested by Syrian forces.

Last week, Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus witnessed coordinated attacks by Assad loyalists.

These were the most intense assaults since the regime’s collapse, targeting security patrols and checkpoints, resulting in casualties.

Settling status of former regime members

After the collapse of the Assad regime in December, the new Syrian authorities launched an initiative to settle the status of former regime members in the military and security forces, contingent on their surrendering weapons and remaining untainted by bloodshed.

While tens of thousands accepted the initiative, some armed groups made up of regime remnants, particularly in the coastal region where high-ranking Assad officers were stationed, rejected it.

Over time, these groups fled to the mountainous areas, stirring tensions, destabilising the region, and launching sporadic attacks against government forces in recent weeks.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Alsharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

