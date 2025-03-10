WORLD
Syria and SDF, Syrian branch of YPG/PKK terror group, sign integration deal
Syrian government reaches a deal with the SDF – Syrian branch of YPG/PKK terror group – to integrate it within state institutions
Deal supports Syria's struggle against remnants of Assad regime and all elements that threaten the unity of the country. / AP
March 10, 2025

Syria has announced signing of a deal between President Ahmed Alsharaa and SDF – Syrian branch of YPG/PKK terror group — which establishes ceasefire across the Arab country while emphasising the unity of Syria's territory.

The agreement stipulates territorial unity through integration into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic and rejects partition, said the Syrian Presidency’s X account on Monday that also posted a photo of the signing ceremony.

The text of the signed agreement was also included in the post, which stated that the agreement "guarantees the participation and representation of Syrians in political processes and state institutions on the basis of merit, regardless of their religious and ethnic origins."

It adding that "the Kurdish community is an essential component of the Syrian state and the Syrian state guarantees its citizenship and all its constitutional rights".

The text of the deal also included:

"The establishment of a ceasefire across the entire Syrian territory."

"The integration of all civilian and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the Syrian state administration, including border crossings, airports, oil and gas fields."

"Support for the Syrian state’s struggle against the remnants of the Assad regime and all elements that threaten the security and unity of the country."

"Rejection of calls for division, hate speech and attempts to spread discord among all components of Syrian society, and the work of the executive committees to implement the agreement no later than the end of this year."

