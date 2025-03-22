WORLD
2 min read
Mandatory evacuations ordered as wildfires continue to rage in North Carolina
The state’s public safety department warned that visibility in area could be reduced, while roads evacuation routes could become blocked.
Mandatory evacuations ordered as wildfires continue to rage in North Carolina
This is the damage at the border of South and North Carolina on March 3, 2025. Crews this weekend fought wildfires in the Carolinas. Crews are still working this area in North Carolina near Saluda, N.C. about 10 miles from the South Carolina border. / Reuters
March 22, 2025

Wildfires in North Carolina have forced an evacuation in one county as emergency crews work to bring the flames under control in an area of the state still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a mandatory evacuation starting at 8:20 pm on Saturday for parts of Polk County in western North Carolina about 128.7 kilometres (km) west of Charlotte.

“Visibility in area will be reduced, and roads/evacuation routes can become blocked; if you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed,” a social media post by the agency warned residents of specific roads.

The public safety department said a shelter had been established in Columbus, North Carolina.

The North Carolina Forest Service’s online wildfire public viewer indicated three active fires in Polk County and two others in nearby Burke and Madison counties, with another wildfire burning in Stokes County on the northern border with Virginia.

North Carolina’s western region was hit hard by Hurricane Helene in September. Among the extensive damage, flooding washed away more than 1.6km of eastbound lanes on Interstate 40 leading to eastern Tennessee and remained partially closed to traffic until March.

The hurricane damaged or impacted 8,046 km of state-maintained roads and damaged 7,000 private roads, bridges and culverts in North Carolina.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us