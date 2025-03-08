WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Qatar calls for IAEA safeguards for all Israeli nuclear facilities
"All Middle Eastern countries, except Israel, are parties to the NPT and have effective safeguard agreements with the Agency,’ says Qatar’s envoy, permanent representative to UN Office of International Organizations in Vienna.
Qatar calls for IAEA safeguards for all Israeli nuclear facilities
The remarks from Qatar’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Office of International Organizations in Vienna, Jasim Yacoub Al Hammadi, before the IAEA Board of Governors session in Vienna, according to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry. / Others
March 8, 2025

Qatar reiterated its call for intensified international efforts Saturday to subject all of Israel’s nuclear facilities to the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The remarks from Qatar’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Office of International Organizations in Vienna, Jasim Yacoub Al Hammadi, before the IAEA Board of Governors session in Vienna, according to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Al Hammadi highlighted “the need for the international community and its institutions to uphold their commitments under resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the IAEA, and the 1995 Review Conference of the NPT (Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons), which called on Israel to subject all of its nuclear facilities to IAEA safeguards.”

He pointed out that "that some of these resolutions explicitly urged Israel to join the NPT as a non-nuclear state." “All Middle Eastern countries, except Israel, are parties to the NPT and have effective safeguard agreements with the Agency,” he said.

Al Hammadi highlighted “the urgency for the international community and its institutions to take decisive action to compel Israel to implement international resolutions, recognise the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state, restore security and stability in the Middle East, and avert further global risks.”

The West is silent about Israel's programme

It is not the first time Qatar has demanded Israel’s accession to the NPT and the submission of its nuclear facilities to IAEA oversight.

The demands were previously raised during Qatar’s participation in the 67th IAEA General Conference in Vienna in September 2023.

The IAEA Board of Governors’ quarterly session was held in Vienna from March 3 - 7, 2024.

Israel was able to produce nuclear weapons by the end of the 1960s.

It is estimated that there are about 90 plutonium-based nuclear warheads in the country and Israel has produced enough plutonium for 100-200 weapons, according to unofficial data from the Center for Nuclear Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

It is noteworthy that Western countries, which put pressure on Iran, a party to the NPT, and North Korea, which is not a party to either treaty and whose nuclear facilities are under inspection because it has accepted a Security Inspection Treaty, are silent about Israel's nuclear programme.

Israel begins major construction at its Dimona nuclear facility

The deep dig site comes as Israel criticises Iran’s nuclear programme, which remains under UN watch, unlike the Israeli one, which remains undeclared.

🔗

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us