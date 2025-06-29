WORLD
2 min read
Iran voices doubts about durability of ceasefire with Israel
Saudi Defence Minister speaks over the phone with Iran's Chief of Staff to explore bilateral relations and regional developments.
Iran voices doubts about durability of ceasefire with Israel
Iran tells Saudi Arabia that it is highly doubtful that Israel will maintain the ceasefire. / AP
June 29, 2025

Iran is highly doubtful that Israel will maintain the ceasefire that ended an air war between the two countries, the Iranian armed forces’ Chief of Staff told Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

"Since we have complete doubts about the enemy's (Israel's) adherence to its commitments, including the ceasefire, we are prepared to give it a strong response if it repeats the aggression," Abdolrahim Mousavi said.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke over the phone with Iran's Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi to explore regional developments, local media says.

According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, the call focused on “bilateral relations in the defence field” and the latest developments in the region.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Mousavi as casting doubts that a ceasefire with Israel would hold.

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran holds 'historic' state funeral for top brass killed in 12-day conflict with Israel
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us