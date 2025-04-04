The European Union has proclaimed a "new era" in ties with Central Asia at a major summit in Uzbekistan, as Brussels presses its influence in the region in the face of Russian and Chinese competition.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has accelerated the region's drift from Moscow's orbit, with major powers to both the west and east sensing an opening.

The presidents of the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - welcomed the EU's top leaders to the summit on Friday in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand.

Central Asia is rich in natural resources, on the front lines of climate change and a key security player trying to contain extremism, sharing borders with Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia.

"This is the start of a new era in our ancient friendship," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told Central Asian leaders in Samarkand, which has been a key hub in East-West connections, trade, and commerce for centuries.

TRT Global - EU commits $5B to South Africa for energy, vaccines The move aims to strengthen EU-South Africa ties amid shifting US policies under President Trump, who has imposed tariffs on EU goods and frozen aid to South Africa. 🔗

‘Turning point’

The European Commission chief and Antonio Costa- the head of the European Council- were in Uzbekistan as US President Donald Trump's tariff offensive sparked global market shock.

"We are at another turning point. New global barriers arise, investments are being redirected, powers around the world are carving up new spheres of influence," von der Leyen said.

"Reliable partners have never been so important. We want to explore new avenues," she said, calling for a "strategic partnership" with the region.

Central Asia is interested in Europe's advanced industrial technology - which Russia and China struggle to provide - while Brussels eyes the region's precious resources.

These resources are a "honey pot for global players", von der Leyen said.

The landlocked region has an abundance of uranium, cobalt, copper and other essential materials.

Alongside Russia's historic leadership in the region, China, the United States and even the likes of South Korea and Japan are interested in the resources.

"Europe's offer is different," von der Leyen pledged, promising to help develop local industries.