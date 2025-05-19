INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Kremlin announces Putin-Trump phone talks on Monday evening
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump will speak by phone at 5 p.m. Moscow time (GMT1400), says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
FILE PHOTO: G20 leaders summit in Osaka / Reuters
May 19, 2025

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump will speak by phone on Monday evening.

During a press conference in Moscow on Monday, Peskov confirmed that the call is scheduled for 5 pm Moscow time (GMT1400).

According to him, the purpose of the call is to discuss the outcomes of the recent Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul last week.

"Regarding the talks (in Istanbul), we have already stated everything we could, including the main position points. We will wait and provide you with the most comprehensive message possible based on the outcome of the conversation," he noted.

Peskov described the upcoming contact as "important," noting that the leaders will also discuss future communications between the two countries.

The spokesman also dismissed media reports that US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff planned to visit Russia during the May holidays.

"That information is inaccurate," he clarified.

The previous telephone conversation between Putin and Trump took place on March 18.

Asked about the timing of a potential meeting between Putin and Trump, Peskov said it will depend on the schedules and availability of the two leaders.

"The plan will depend on what they decide on their own. Two presidents make decisions," he said.

The Kremlin spokesperson stressed that "the meeting of the presidents needs to be productive, hence it must be thoroughly prepared."

Previously, during his trip to the UAE, Trump mentioned that he hopes to meet with Putin as soon as feasible.

The White House has indicated that such negotiations will take place "very soon."

Russia greatly values the US mediation efforts on the Ukrainian settlement; if these efforts truly contribute to achieving peaceful outcomes, Moscow would prefer them, he assured.

The spokesperson also reminded that Russia made significant efforts before 2022 to pursue a diplomatic path to achieve its objectives.

However, NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and other representatives flatly refused to discuss the proposed draft documents.

"When there are no more maneuvers on the political and diplomatic track, then a special military operation begins," he said.

In December 2021, Russia proposed that NATO, the OSCE, and the US engage in discussions to provide security guarantees to Moscow, seeking to formally establish that the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance was not directed against Russia.

However, the West refused to offer such guarantees.

SOURCE:AA
