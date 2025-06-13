Tensions flared up at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, where the members met in emergency session to discuss the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel that has pushed Middle East to the brink of a wider war.

On Friday, Iran accused the United States of aiding Israel's unprecedented attacks, while Washington warned Tehran of "dire consequences" should it retaliate against American citizens or assets in the volatile region.

"The United States is complicit," Iranian representative Amir-Saeid Iravani told the Council. "By aiding and enabling these crimes, they share full responsibility for the consequences."

Iran's UN envoy said 78 people, including senior military officials, were killed, with over 320 wounded — most of them civilians.

The Council cleared its agenda to address the rapidly deteriorating situation, with the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog warning of grave risks to regional stability and nuclear safety.

US warns Iran of 'consequences'

US officials told the Council that Israel had advised Washington in advance of the strikes, but that American forces were not directly involved.

"Iran's leadership would be wise to negotiate at this time," a senior State Department official McCoy Pitt said, warning that "consequences for Iran would be dire" if it targeted US citizens or facilities.

"Let me be crystal clear: no government, proxy, or independent actor should target American citizens, American bases, or other American infrastructure in the region."

The US also claimed that Israel had acted in self-defence and that Washington would continue pursuing a diplomatic resolution aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons or destabilising the region.

Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon told the 15-member Council: "We waited for diplomacy to work. We watched negotiations stretch on as Iran made false concessions or refused the most fundamental conditions."

He added that Israeli intelligence had confirmed that "within days Iran could have produced enough fissile material for multiple bombs."

The Israeli envoy described the strikes as "an act of national preservation," which Israel "undertook alone."

IAEA chief warns of nuclear risk

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), meanwhile, told the meeting that nuclear sites must never be targeted under any circumstances.

"Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear security, nuclear safety and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security," Grossi warned.

He said the IAEA was in constant contact with Iranian authorities and stood ready to visit the country to assess the damage and support non-proliferation efforts.

"It is clear that the only sustainable path forward for Iran, for Israel, the entire region and the international community is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, stability and cooperation," Grossi said.

He offered the IAEA as a neutral forum where "facts prevail over rhetoric" and where "technical engagement replaces escalation."