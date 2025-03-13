WORLD
Qatar announces initiative to supply natural gas to Syria via Jordan
The initiative aims to generate electricity starting from 400 megawatts, with gradual increases by Qatar Development Fund, Syrian media says.
Syria is suffering severe power shortages worsened by the collapse of the Bashar al Assad regime, which the country's new administration is scrambling to address. / Reuters
March 13, 2025

Qatar announced an initiative to supply natural gas to Syria through Jordan to help boost that country's meager power supply.

The initiative aims to "contribute to generating electricity starting from 400 megawatts, with gradual increases by Qatar Development Fund," Syria's state news agency, SANA, quoted Qatari Charge d'Affaires in Damascus Khalifa Abdullah Al Sharif on Thursday.

Syrian Electricity Minister Omar Shaqrouq said the Qatari grant will contribute to supporting the Syrian energy sector by providing 2 million cubic meters of natural gas daily.

"This contribution will generate an additional 400 megawatts of electricity, improving the power supply and increasing it by two to four hours per day," he told SANA. "This will positively impact citizens' daily lives and support vital sectors in the country."

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said Qatar wants to provide energy support to Syria, emphasising that the assistance will cover the entire Syrian territory, contributing to greater stability.

Rebuilding efforts

In an interview with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel, Al Ansari stated that Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued clear directives to support the Syrian people. He explained that Qatar's goal is to meet the requirements for Syria's reconstruction.

Al Ansari reiterated that Qatar "has stood by the Syrian people throughout their revolution from 2011 to 2024 and is now committed to supporting their rebuilding efforts."

He highlighted Qatar's coordination with international partners to provide aid to Syria, while also valuing "relations with global partners, including the United States."

"We hold daily discussions with our partners to coordinate roles in supporting the Syrian people," he added, stressing that the emir's directives are clear in ensuring continued assistance for Syria.

Syria is suffering severe power shortages worsened by the collapse of the Bashar al Assad regime, which the country's new administration is scrambling to address.​​​​​​​

