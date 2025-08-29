The Turkish Parliament has approved a strongly worded motion denouncing Israel’s expanded occupation of Gaza and accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians.

In its memorandum, the Parliament declared: “We urge that Israel’s membership in the UN and other international bodies be suspended until it halts its genocidal policies.”

The motion also called on all national parliaments to sever military and commercial ties with Israel and to take steps to lift the embargo imposed on Palestine.

The declaration came at the culmination of an extraordinary session of the Parliament on Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addressed the session and gave a briefing to lawmakers on the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.