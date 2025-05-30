WORLD
2 min read
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Although the match will be held in Munich, a PSG victory would be expected to spark celebrations in the club’s home city which could escalate into disturbances, officials say.
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
The game is the climax to the European season and despite enormous spending, PSG have never won the most glamorous prize in European club football. / TRT World
6 hours ago

Paris will deploy 5,400 police officers for Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, police chief Laurent Nunez said on Friday in an interview with French broadcaster Cnews.

"A massive deployment in the capital and its surroundings, with 5,400 personnel mobilised... that's enormous," Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said in an interview with Le Parisien daily on Friday.

Many of the officers will be deployed on the French capital's Champs-Elysees avenue and around PSG's home stadium Parc des Princes on the southwestern edge of the city, he said.

The game is the climax to the European season and despite enormous spending, PSG have never won the most glamorous prize in European club football. This is PSG's only second final since the transformative Qatari takeover of the team from the French capital in 2011.

Security measures

Luis Enrique’s squad will remain in Munich on Saturday night, regardless of that evening’s result against Italian giants Inter, and will return to France – with, fans hope, their first Champions League trophy.

The schedule is subject to change, but the squad are expected to arrive at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport between 3.30pm and 4pm on Sunday, and will be whisked away off the tarmac, away from the eyes of any French fans.

If PSG win, a victory parade is planned to take place later on Sunday in the area of the Champs-Elysees

TRT Global - Champions League: Arsenal, PSG prepare for semifinals showdown

Barcelona and Inter Milan are the other teams clashing in the first round of the semis billed for Thursday night.

🔗

In light of the incident in Liverpool earlier this week in which a car ploughed into soccer fans, Nunez said traffic around the Arc de Triomphe - one of the city's best-known landmarks - will be blocked from midday Saturday, with the Champs-Elysees boulevard and nearby streets also closed that evening.

PSG’s win over Arsenal earlier this month, which secured their place in the final, sparked a night of unrest in Paris, with 47 people arrested and three others injured after being hit by a car. "From 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) this Saturday, there will be no more traffic on the Champs-Elysees and in the perpendicular streets," Nunez said.

Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us