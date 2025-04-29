Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are gearing up for a showdown in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is urging his players to believe they can win the Champions League for the first time because they have already beaten “the best opposition you can face in the competition”.

Defeating defending champion Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals — after victories home and away — has raised expectations that Arsenal can go all the way.

Arteta acknowledged everyone associated with Arsenal is feeling the weight of history heading into the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain, starting with the first leg at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, and he wants his team to embrace that.

“But when you look at our history — and you go back to our history — we have never done it,” he said. “So there is so much to do. Hopefully if someone believes we can do it, it’s because of the performances and what the team is transmitting against big opposition.”

Meanwhile, attention is on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is hailed as the world's best goalkeeper by Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique after his saves helped the French club reach the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal.

However, for all of his shot-stopping ability, sports analysts note Donnarumma remains vulnerable on set pieces and corners — areas which just happen to be Arsenal's major strongpoint.

Barcelona and Inter Milan are the other two teams clashing in the first round of the semis on Thursday night.



