SPORTS
2 min read
Champions League: Arsenal, PSG prepare for semifinals showdown
Barcelona and Inter Milan are the other teams clashing in the first round of the semis billed for Thursday night.
Champions League: Arsenal, PSG prepare for semifinals showdown
Arsenal and PSG say they are ready to make history. / Others
April 29, 2025

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are gearing up for a showdown in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is urging his players to believe they can win the Champions League for the first time because they have already beaten “the best opposition you can face in the competition”.

Defeating defending champion Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals — after victories home and away — has raised expectations that Arsenal can go all the way.

Arteta acknowledged everyone associated with Arsenal is feeling the weight of history heading into the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain, starting with the first leg at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, and he wants his team to embrace that.

“But when you look at our history — and you go back to our history — we have never done it,” he said. “So there is so much to do. Hopefully if someone believes we can do it, it’s because of the performances and what the team is transmitting against big opposition.”

Meanwhile, attention is on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is hailed as the world's best goalkeeper by Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique after his saves helped the French club reach the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal.

However, for all of his shot-stopping ability, sports analysts note Donnarumma remains vulnerable on set pieces and corners — areas which just happen to be Arsenal's major strongpoint.

Barcelona and Inter Milan are the other two teams clashing in the first round of the semis on Thursday night.


 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us