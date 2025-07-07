WORLD
1 min read
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US President Donald Trump is always interested in peace and diplomacy, says White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House. / AP
July 7, 2025

The US remains in contact with Iran on a potential deal “both directly and indirectly”, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has said.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s shifting position on Iran negotiations on Monday, Leavitt told reporters: “When you all asked me about this several weeks ago, I said the President thought maybe an Iran deal was not necessary.”

Trump said on Sunday that the US is “working on a lot of things” with Israel, including “probably a permanent deal with Iran”.

This came in opposition to what he said earlier about a potential deal signing with Iran. “I don’t think it’s that necessary,” Trump said.

“Of course, the president is always interested in peace and diplomacy,” Leavitt said.

“That remains true, and the administration continues to be in contact, both directly and indirectly, with the Iranians on a deal,” she added.

Nuclear discussions between Washington and Tehran ceased amid days of attacks between Israel and Iran, which ended after the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Trump administration claimed Iran’s nuclear capacity was destroyed and the programme was set back years, following the bombing.

RelatedTRT Global - Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us