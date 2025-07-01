The US has announced that British punk band Bob Vylan's visas had been revoked following "Death to the IDF (Israeli army)" chants during their Glastonbury Festival performance.

"The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on X on Monday.

"Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

The move comes after the band chanted "Death to the IDF" and "Free, free Palestine" during their Saturday set at Glastonbury, Britain's biggest music festival.

Earlier, a State Department official said they are looking at the revocation, saying the "US government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists."

Their lead vocalist, who goes by the stage name Bobby Vylan, appeared to refer to the weekend performance in a post on Instagram, writing: "I said what I said."

"Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place," he added.

UK launches criminal probe

After the announcement by the US, the UK police also said they are launching a criminal investigation into the performance.

Police said they made the decision after reviewing video footage and audio of the performance.

Israel has killed over 56,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in besieged Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of the population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.