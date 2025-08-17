Bolivia is set to hold a presidential election on Sunday, with almost 8 million citizens expected to vote as the country faces its worst economic crisis in four decades.

After two years of political conflict and mass protests against President Luis Arce’s left-wing government, polls suggest Bolivians are poised for a sharp shift to the right in what could end two decades of dominance by the Movement for Socialism (MAS), led by former President Evo Morales in the South American nation.

Who are the frontrunners?

Two right-wing candidates are leading the polls.

Frontrunner Samuel Doria Medina, 66, is a centre-right businessman and former planning minister from the National Unity Front.

Once the main shareholder of Bolivia’s largest cement company, he now owns hotels and fast-food franchises.

Medina ran unsuccessfully for president three times, in 2005, 2009 and 2014.

In second place is Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, 65, of the Freedom and Democracy party.

Also a three-time presidential candidate, Quiroga served as head of state from 2001 to 2002, finishing the term of former military dictator Hugo Banzer after his resignation due to lung cancer.

Opposition targets economic model

Both opposition leaders vow to dismantle MAS’s state-led economic model, which many Bolivians blame for the country’s economic woes.

“We have long awaited these elections and hope they will be free and fair,” Fabiana Mezzadri, a young professional, told Anadolu.

“The party that has governed for two decades claims to act in the public’s best interest, but its actions suggest otherwise.”

According to the polls, the only left-wing candidate with a chance of reaching a run-off, Andronico Rodriguez, is polling in fifth place with 5.5 percent.

Tight race could force historic run-off

President Arce , a former finance minister under Morales, announced in May that he would not seek re-election. Instead, he backed his 36-year-old interior minister, Eduardo del Castillo, who is polling below 3 percent.

Polls point to a close race that may not produce a first-round winner.

A run-off — which would be unprecedented in Bolivia — is set for 19 October if no candidate secures over 50 percent of the vote, or at least 40 percent with a 10-point margin over the runner-up.

In addition to the president and vice-president, Bolivians will also elect 36 senators and 130 deputies.