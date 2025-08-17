A planned visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been cancelled, delaying talks on a proposed bilateral trade agreement, Indian business and financial news network NDTV Profit reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The current round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement is now likely to be deferred to another date, the report said, dashing hopes of some relief before the August 27 deadline for the additional tariff on Indian goods kicks in.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil in a move that sharply escalated tensions between the two nations.

The new import tax, which will come into effect from August 27, will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50 percent — among the highest levied on any US trading partner.