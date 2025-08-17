Demonstrators took to the streets across Israel on Sunday, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and a deal to release hostages still held by Hamas, as the military prepares a new invasion.

The protests come more than a week after Israel's security cabinet approved plans to invade Gaza City, following 22 months of war that have created dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.

Forty-nine captives remain in Gaza, including 27, the Israeli military says, who are dead.

A huge Israeli flag covered with portraits of the remaining captives was unfurled in Tel Aviv's so-called Hostage Square — which has long been a focal point for protests throughout the war.

Demonstrators also blocked several roads in the city, including the highway connecting Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem, where demonstrators set tires on fire and caused traffic jams, according to local media footage.

Businesses are shut