Thousands of Pakistani rescuers battled rain and knee-deep mud on Sunday, digging homes out from under massive boulders in a desperate search for survivors after flash floods killed at least 344 people in the country's mountainous north.

More than 150 people are missing in northwest Pakistan, the head of the provincial disaster authority said on Sunday.

Most of the deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where monsoon rains that are only expected to intensify in the days ahead drove flooding and landslides that collapsed houses.

In the hardest-hit Buner district, at least 208 people were killed and "10 to 12 entire villages" partially buried, a provincial rescue spokesman told AFP.

"The operation to rescue people trapped under debris is ongoing," said Bilal Ahmed Faizi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rescue agency.

"There is still concern that dozens of people may be trapped under the rubble… the chances of those buried under the debris surviving are very slim".

He said that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations across nine districts, where rain was still hampering efforts.

AFP journalists in Buner saw half-buried vehicles and belongings lying strewn in the sludge, with mud covering houses and shops.

Flooded roads hampered the movement of rescue vehicles, as a few villagers worked to cut fallen trees to clear the way after the water receded.

"Our belongings are scattered, ruined and are in bad shape," local shopkeeper Noor Muhammad told AFP as he used a shovel to remove mud.

"The shops have been destroyed along with everything else. Even the little money people had has been washed away," he added.

The provincial government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram as disaster-hit areas.

"This disaster has spread everywhere and surrounded us from all sides. We were trapped in our homes and could not get out," another Buner resident, Syed Wahab Bacha, told AFP.

"Our entire poor community has been affected. The shops in the lower bazaar have been destroyed. This road was our only path, and it too has been washed away," he added.