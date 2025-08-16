The US government has said it is suspending visitor visas for Palestinians in Gaza after a far-right influencer with the ear of President Donald Trump complained that Palestinians wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza had been allowed to seek medical treatment in the United States.

The announcement on Saturday came one day after a series of furious social media posts by Laura Loomer, who is known for promoting racist conspiracy theories.

"All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days," the State Department, which Marco Rubio leads, wrote on X.

In a series of posts on X Friday, Loomer called on the State Department to stop giving visas to Palestinians from Gaza who made a wild assertion that they are "pro-Hamas" and "affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and funded by Qatar” without providing evidence.

Loomer's target was the US-based charity HEAL Palestine, which said last week it had helped 11 critically wounded Palestinian children in Gaza, as well as their carers and siblings, arrive safely in the US for medical treatment.

It was "the largest single medical evacuation of injured children from Gaza to the US," the charity said on its website.