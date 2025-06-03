WORLD
2 min read
On and off pitch rivalry: How India-Pakistan tensions put high-profile cricket event in jeopardy
Tensions escalated between the South Asian neighbours following four days of fierce clashes, culminating in a ceasefire last month.
On and off pitch rivalry: How India-Pakistan tensions put high-profile cricket event in jeopardy
Bilateral cricket has been suspended since 2013 between the Asian neighbours. / Photo: Reuters
an hour ago

This year's Asia Cup hangs in the balance following the recent clashes between tournament hosts India and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Already-soured relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours further worsened after four days of intense fighting before a ceasefire was announced last month.

India are scheduled to host the Asia Cup, a flagship event of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), in September but uncertainty lingers over the T20 tournament.

"To be honest, we have had no discussions within the board about the Asia Cup," a top official of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday, refusing to confirm whether the tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

"We have been busy with the Indian Premier League and then we have India's tour of England. These are our immediate concerns," he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not forthcoming about its team's participation in the tournament in India either.

RelatedTRT Global - From cornered tigers to lame ducks: Why Pakistan's cricket is in decline

"We will cross that bridge when we come to it," the PCB said in a statement.

ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the PCB, was not available to comment.

The ACC on Monday announced the postponement of the women's Emerging Asia Cup, which was due to begin on Friday, citing weather conditions and the spread of the viral disease chikungunya in host nation Sri Lanka.

India will host the women's 50-overs World Cup this year but Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka under an arrangement made by the International Cricket Council.

India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy this year and played all their matches, including the March 9 final, in Dubai.

Bilateral cricket has been suspended since 2013 between the Asian neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump open to meet Putin, Zelenskyy in Türkiye
Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
Out of office, Matthew Miller now admits Israel committed war crimes in Gaza
Man convicted for burning Quran outside Turkish consulate in London
Floating piers, private military contractors — Why US bids to deliver aid to Gaza failed repeatedly
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said to be under new scrutiny from US prosecutors
No negative outcome in second round of Russia-Ukraine talks: Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran rules out nuclear deal if 'peaceful' uranium enrichment denied
Israel demolished record number of Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem last month: group
Here's everything you need to know about Poland's new president
Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Istanbul
Prague’s Muslims shunned in their bid to establish a mosque
Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation bolsters regional security: President Erdogan
Militants kill over 30 soldiers, overrun military base in Mali
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us