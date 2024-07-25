The mass trial of another set of 300 captured members of the Boko Haram terrorist group has begun in Nigeria.

Michael Abu, Director of Strategic Communications and Head of the National Counter-Terrorism Center, shared updates on the judicial process Wednesday.

Abu confirmed that the trial adheres to international criminal justice standards and is being overseen by the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

He highlighted that five judges are presiding over the trial to ensure swift justice for the 300 defendants.

Group trials

The Nigerian government previously announced plans to prosecute 5,000 Boko Haram members captured in the country’s northeastern region. The terrorists are being tried in groups at the federal court.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has been responsible for mass terror attacks in Nigeria, resulting in over 20,000 deaths.

The group has extended its attacks to neighboring countries Cameroon, Chad and Niger since 2015, leading to at least 2,000 more deaths in the Lake Chad Basin area.

Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians are displaced annually due to terror attacks and ongoing conflicts.