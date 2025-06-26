UN chief Antonio Guterres said the United Nations is facing unprecedented attacks on its founding principles, as it marks 80 years since the organisation's charter was created.

"Today, we see assaults on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter like never before," the secretary-general told members of the General Assembly on Thursday.

He listed threats that included breaches of international humanitarian law, the targeting of civilians, and the weaponisation of food and water – without citing those responsible.

"On and on, we see an all too familiar pattern: Follow when the charter suits, ignore when it does not," Guterres said.

"The Charter of the United Nations is not optional. It is not an a la carte menu. It is the bedrock of international relations. We cannot and must not normalise violations of its most basic principles."

Signed in the ashes of World War II, the charter paved the way for the creation of the United Nations on October 24, 1945.

It lays out the principles of international relations, including the peaceful settlement of disputes, sovereignty and equality between states, humanitarian cooperation and respect for human rights.

But those guiding values have been often violated across the planet for eight decades, with critics saying the charter has failed to prevent numerous conflicts.

Guterres insisted on Thursday it had not lost its relevance.

"We can draw a direct line from the creation of the United Nations and the prevention of a third world war," he said.

"Upholding the purposes and principles of the charter is a never-ending mission. Over the decades, we have celebrated the end of wars – while witnessing the start of others."

The 80th anniversary comes as the United Nations experiences a funding shortage as donors – especially the United States under President Donald Trump – pull back.

Guterres has launched the UN80 initiative to streamline operations. Those changes could include thousands of positions being cut.