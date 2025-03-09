WORLD
2 min read
Arab League denounces attack on security forces in Syria
Syria’s coastal region has been in heightened tension following attacks by former regime elements on security patrols.
Arab League denounces attack on security forces in Syria
The Syrian army dispatch reinforcement units consisting of hundreds of vehicles to Latakia on March 08, 2025 in Jabla, Syria. This decision was made in response to recent security tensions in the coastal region, which saw former regime elements attack security patrols and checkpoints, resulting in casualties. / AA
March 9, 2025

The Arab League condemned acts of violence and attacks on government security forces to fuel internal tensions and threatening civil peace in Syria.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League said it was "deeply concerned about the security developments in Syria’s coastal region and the clashes that have taken place there."

It expressed "condemnation of violence, attacks on government security forces, and reckless killings, threaten civil peace, and exacerbate the challenges Syria is facing at this critical stage."​​​​​​​

The Arab League emphasised that "such circumstances require a focus on policies and measures that strengthen and safeguard stability and civil peace to thwart any plans aimed at destabilising Syria and undermining its chances for recovery."

Probing Latakia violations

The Syrian Defense Ministry established an emergency committee on Saturday to investigate potential violations that occurred during military operations March 6 - 7 and to prosecute those responsible.

The committee will carefully examine if command instructions were followed during the operations, and those found to have violated the rules will be referred to a military court, the official Syrian news agency, SANA, reported.

"As a ministry, we place great importance on ensuring that all our military operations are conducted in accordance with international law and human rights.

This committee will play a crucial role in detecting and investigating potential violations," said a source from the ministry.

The committee will also examine issues such as the protection of civilians during operations, the prevention of unnecessary use of force and adherence to military ethical standards. The results of the committee's work will be shared with the public, the report said.

Ex-regime commander linked to ambush

For the past three days, the coastal region of Syria has been in a heightened state of security tension following attacks by former regime elements on security patrols, which have resulted in the deaths of 11 members of the Syrian army.

Gayyas Delle, commander of part of the deposed regime forces who was involved in ambushing security forces, announced the formation of so-called a military council to overthrow the government.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s former regime president for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Alsharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president Jan. 29 for a transitional period.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us