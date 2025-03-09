The Arab League condemned acts of violence and attacks on government security forces to fuel internal tensions and threatening civil peace in Syria.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League said it was "deeply concerned about the security developments in Syria’s coastal region and the clashes that have taken place there."

It expressed "condemnation of violence, attacks on government security forces, and reckless killings, threaten civil peace, and exacerbate the challenges Syria is facing at this critical stage."​​​​​​​

The Arab League emphasised that "such circumstances require a focus on policies and measures that strengthen and safeguard stability and civil peace to thwart any plans aimed at destabilising Syria and undermining its chances for recovery."

Probing Latakia violations

The Syrian Defense Ministry established an emergency committee on Saturday to investigate potential violations that occurred during military operations March 6 - 7 and to prosecute those responsible.

The committee will carefully examine if command instructions were followed during the operations, and those found to have violated the rules will be referred to a military court, the official Syrian news agency, SANA, reported.

"As a ministry, we place great importance on ensuring that all our military operations are conducted in accordance with international law and human rights.

This committee will play a crucial role in detecting and investigating potential violations," said a source from the ministry.

The committee will also examine issues such as the protection of civilians during operations, the prevention of unnecessary use of force and adherence to military ethical standards. The results of the committee's work will be shared with the public, the report said.

Ex-regime commander linked to ambush

For the past three days, the coastal region of Syria has been in a heightened state of security tension following attacks by former regime elements on security patrols, which have resulted in the deaths of 11 members of the Syrian army.

Gayyas Delle, commander of part of the deposed regime forces who was involved in ambushing security forces, announced the formation of so-called a military council to overthrow the government.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s former regime president for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Alsharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president Jan. 29 for a transitional period.