WORLD
2 min read
US asks India to ditch Russian defence imports
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also opposed any alternative currency to the US dollar by the BRICS.
US asks India to ditch Russian defence imports
Donald Trump - Narendra Modi meeting in Washington DC / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 8, 2025

The US commerce secretary has called on India to stop purchasing weapons from Russia, saying that New Delhi and Washington should form the “best relationship.”

“India has historically bought significant amounts of its military equipment from Russia, and we think that is something that needs to end,” US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told India Today television.

Russia has been one of India’s top defence suppliers for decades.

Lutnick also opposed any alternative currency to the US dollar by the BRICS.

“India is the 'I' in BRICS, trying to create a currency to replace the dollar as the global economic currency.

These kinds of things do not create the love and affection that we really, deeply feel towards India,” he said, adding: “We would like those things to end. We would like trade to be more fair.”

The remarks came as the Trump administration wants India to bring down tariffs.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that India has agreed to cut the tariffs.

“India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India... They have agreed, by the way, they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done," Trump told reporters at the White House.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us