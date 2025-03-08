WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
World commemorates Women's Day, Hamas asks what about Palestinian women
The movement called on women worldwide to “continue their activism in support of Palestinian women’s resilience, advocating for the liberation of Palestine, Jerusalem, and Gaza.”
World commemorates Women's Day, Hamas asks what about Palestinian women
Women's day Gaza / AA
March 8, 2025

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on the international community and its institutions to safeguard Palestinian women from ongoing “Israeli atrocities.”

“The world's observance of this day serves as an opportunity to expose the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian women,” Hamas said in a statement on International Women's Day.

The movement emphasised that “Palestinian women have been subjected to savage bombings, daily massacres, displacement, forced exile, detention, and torture during Israel’s ongoing offensive.”

The statement further noted that “more than 12,000 Palestinian women have been martyred, with thousands more injured and detained, and hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homes.”

Hamas said that these acts are a “stain on humanity, particularly for those who claim to protect women’s rights,” holding them responsible for the continued violation of these rights.

It also condemned the treatment of Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli jails, where they are subjected to “the most heinous forms of physical and psychological torture.”

The group criticised the double standards of the US administration and some Western countries in addressing the issue of prisoners’ rights.

Furthermore, Hamas demanded the international community to “take action to protect Palestinian women from Israel’s systematic and ongoing crimes.”

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us