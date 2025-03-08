At least 11 people were killed and 30 wounded, including five children, in Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia overnight, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry has said.

Another three civilians were killed in a drone attack on the Kharkiv region in the northeast, the ministry added.

The ministry said on Saturday that Russian forces attacked Dobropillia with ballistic missiles, multiple rockets and drones, damaging eight multi-storey buildings and 30 cars.

"While extinguishing the fire, the occupiers struck again, damaging the fire truck," the ministry said on the Telegram messenger.

The ministry published photos of partially destroyed buildings engulfed in fire and rescuers removing rubble from the buildings.

Dobropillia, home to about 28,000 people before the war, is in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, 22 kilometres (13.67 miles) from the front line north of the key hub of Pokrovsk, which the Russian troops have been attacking for weeks.

The ministry also said at least three were killed and 7 injured in a separate drone attack on the Kharkiv region overnight.

Ukrainian military said Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile as well as 145 drones. They said air forces shot down one cruise missile and 79 drones.

The military said another 54 drones did not reach their targets likely due to electronic countermeasures.

Kiev’s counterattacks continue

Meanwhile, Russia's biggest oil refinery in the northwestern Leningrad region was damaged in Ukraine's overnight drone attack, the regional governor said.

The air defence systems shot down two drones, with one of them over the territory of the Kinef oil refinery, a subsidiary of Surgutneftegaz company, Alexander Drozdenko said in a statement on Telegram.

"The drone debris damaged the external cover of one of the tanks. The consequences are being eliminated," the governor said. "There were no casualties or injuries,” he added.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed 31 Ukrainian drones were shot down across Russia's region last night before they could cause any significant damage.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.