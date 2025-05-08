A Turkish general has been appointed to a director-level position at NATO's International Military Headquarters in Brussels, marking a significant milestone in Türkiye's relationship with the alliance.

Turkish National Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that Brigadier General Eray Unguder has been selected as NATO's "Director of Cooperative Security," a position of critical importance within the organisation.

"A Turkish general has been appointed to NATO’s office of Security. For the first time in NATO history, our country will be represented at the director level at NATO’s International Military Headquarters in Brussels," the ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said at the Turkish Armed Forces' weekly press briefing held at the Humanitarian Aid Brigade Command.

Akturk said the appointment reflects Türkiye’s active role in NATO and its “strong and dependable” contribution to the Alliance's peace and security efforts.

"For the security of NATO and the Euro-Atlantic region, our country -- just as in the past -- continues to make significant and decisive contributions today and will do so in the future."

He emphasised that Türkiye will carry out its new command duties in full compliance with NATO and UN resolutions, acting with neutrality and transparency in accordance with international obligations.

Akturk also announced that following Türkiye’s command of NATO’s Kosovo Force from October 2023 to 2024, the country is set to resume the role for another year starting in October 2025.

Greek Cypriot NAVTEX and maritime boundaries

In response to questions about the activities of the drilling vessel VALARIS DS-9 and reports that the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCASC) had issued a NAVTEX for drilling operations in the so-called Block 5 of the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Defence Ministry sources said: "There is no newly issued NAVTEX for the so-called Block 5, which lies within the so-called exclusive economic zone declared by the GCASC. However, a portion of Block 5 falls within the Turkish continental shelf."

The sources further emphasised that any infringement on Türkiye's continental shelf, which was officially declared to the UN on March 18, 2020, would be swiftly addressed on the field.

They also noted that the VALARIS DS-9 drilling vessel is currently positioned in Block 10, an area that does not intersect with Türkiye's maritime jurisdiction.

Israeli air strikes over Syria

The ministry sources also commented on Israel’s air strikes on Syria, saying: "These air strikes serve no purpose other than to destabilise Syria."

Addressing reports of tensions between Israel and Syria, the sources advised that only official statements should be considered reliable.

It was further emphasised that Türkiye does not approve of Israel’s air offensives over Syria.

"Like many other countries, the United Nations has also condemned Israel’s attacks on Syria and called for them to cease. In line with a request from the new Syrian government, coordination continues with all elements in the area to ensure the safe execution of our activities on the ground," the sources added.