WORLD
1 min read
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Mexican authorities say 20 bodies were discovered near a highway bridge in Sinaloa state, amid ongoing infighting between rival factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel.
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
File Photo : Two municipal police officers murdered in Guerrero / AFP
July 1, 2025

The bodies of 20 people were found near a highway bridge in Mexico’s northwestern Sinaloa state, authorities said.

According to the state prosecutor’s office on Monday, four bodies were located by the roadside, while another 16 were found inside an abandoned vehicle.

All of the victims showed signs of gunshot wounds, officials said.

Violence in the region has escalated sharply since the reported capture of Sinaloa cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada nearly a year ago.

Zambada has claimed he was kidnapped by a son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and flown against his will to the United States.

The conflict has led to deadly infighting within the cartel, pitting El Chapo’s loyalists — including his sons — against rivals aligned with Zambada.

According to official figures, more than 1,200 people have been killed in the region as a result.

The Sinaloa cartel is one of six Mexican trafficking groups designated as terrorist organisations by the United States.

Nationwide, drug-related violence in Mexico has claimed around 480,000 lives since 2006. More than 120,000 people remain missing.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us