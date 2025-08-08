Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed a historic US-brokered peace agreement at the White House, marking a formal end to decades of conflict between the two South Caucasus nations.

The accord was sealed on Friday during a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump, who described the agreement inked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a "historic breakthrough."

Speaking before the signing, Trump said: "We have succeeded in bringing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan after decades of conflict."

He praised US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and other officials for their efforts in securing the deal.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Trump said.

As part of the agreement, Trump also lifted restrictions on US military cooperation with Azerbaijan and announced that American companies would make significant investments in both countries, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and technology.

The White House said the United States would sign separate agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan covering border security, economic cooperation, technology partnerships, and trade.

A key provision includes exclusive US development rights to a proposed strategic corridor across the South Caucasus dubbed the "Trump Peace and Prosperity Corridor."

Azerbaijani President Aliyev hailed the deal as a "historic moment," saying: "We are writing a new chapter in our bilateral relations with the United States. This peace agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership."

Armenian PM Pashinyan echoed the sentiment, calling the agreement "a great deal for peace that will positively impact the region and the world. Today, we are achieving a major milestone and laying the foundation for a new history between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

Joint Nobel Peace Prize nomination