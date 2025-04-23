WORLD
2 min read
London hosts Ukraine peace talks without top diplomats
Peace talks on Ukraine proceed under lower diplomatic presence while the US pushes for a ceasefire agreement with Russian concessions.
London hosts Ukraine peace talks without top diplomats
Ukraine rejected proposals to recognise Crimea’s annexation and block NATO entry. / Reuters
April 23, 2025

High-level peace talks on Ukraine will continue in London on Wednesday without the participation of top diplomats from key nations, according to local media reports.

Senior officials from the UK, US, France, Germany and Ukraine are now leading the discussions after a planned meeting involving foreign ministers was postponed.

The reported shift comes amid growing pressure from the US administration on both Kiev and Moscow to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Sky News noted the downgrading in diplomatic representation contrasts with the heightened urgency for a resolution to the conflict.

A US-backed peace proposal that had been expected to dominate the talks includes the potential recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and blocking Ukraine's NATO membership — a move rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

TRT Global - G7 nations reaffirm 'unwavering support' for Ukraine, threaten new Russia sanctions

Group of Seven foreign ministers gathered for a three-day meeting in Quebec, Canada.

🔗

‘Technical meetings’

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy commented on the situation on X, saying he had a "productive call" with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The UK is working with the US, Ukraine and Europe for peace and to put an end to Putin’s illegal invasion,” Lammy said.

“Talks continue at pace and officials will meet in London tomorrow. This is a critical moment for Ukraine, Britain and Euro-Atlantic security.”

Rubio also shared his perspective on social media platform X, noting that he had a “productive conversation” with Lammy.

“Our team is looking forward to substantive and good technical meetings with Ukrainian and UK counterparts. I look forward to following up after the ongoing discussions in London and rescheduling my trip to the UK in the coming months.”

TRT Global - UK backs Ukraine with loan for defence boost

"The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine. This is true justice – the one who started the war must be the one to pay," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us