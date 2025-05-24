WORLD
Russia, Ukraine hold 2nd round of prisoners of war exchange, 307 people returned from each side
Russian Defence Ministry says exchanges expected to continue in coming days.
Russian servicemen sit in a bus after returning from captivity after an exchange between Russia and Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Belarus, May 24, 2025. (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service) / AP
May 24, 2025

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that Moscow and Kiev had exchanged 307 servicemen each in the second round of a large-scale swap carried out under the terms of an agreement reached in Istanbul last week.

"On May 24, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 in Istanbul, another 307 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

In exchange, 307 Ukrainian military personnel were returned to Kiev.

According to the ministry, the returned Russian servicemen and civilians are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological support and medical care.

All repatriated individuals will be transferred to medical facilities in Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation, it said.

The Russian Defence Ministry added that this large-scale exchange, initiated by Moscow, is expected to continue in the coming days.

On Friday, Moscow and Kiev exchanged 270 servicemen and 120 civilians each in the first round of a large-scale swap.

