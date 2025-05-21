Türkiye has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that struck Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Wednesday, resulting in multiple casualties, including children, and leaving many others injured.

In an official statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Ankara expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended its condolences to the victims’ families.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, including children, and many injuries caused by the terrorist attack that took place today in Pakistan’s Balochistan province,” the statement read. “We condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Reaffirming its consistent position against terrorism, the ministry emphasised the need for regional cooperation in combating extremism.

“Türkiye reiterates its principled stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and emphasizes the importance of cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts in South Asia,” the ministry added.

Five, including 3 children killed, several others injured in school bus explosion

At least five people, including three children, were killed and several injured in the explosion that targeted a school bus in southwestern Balochistan province, according to the Pakistan army.

The army said the attack was "planned and orchestrated by India and executed by its proxies" in Balochistan, and targeted innocent school children in Khuzdar.

"These Indian terror proxies are being employed as a state tool ... to foment terrorism in Pakistan against soft targets such as innocent children and civilians," it added.​​​​​​​ New Delhi, however, rejected the claims by Pakistan.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of reporting. Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, has long faced a complex security landscape, with various militant groups operating in the region.