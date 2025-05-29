WAR ON GAZA
Spain, Slovenia call on EU to impose arms embargo, more sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Leaders of the European countries meet to mark the anniversary of recognising Palestinian statehood.
FILE PHOTO: Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez to address parliament on new geopolitical scenario. On Thursday, Spain and Slovenia called on the EU to impose an arms embargo on Israel, suspend its trade relationship and sanction more individuals over the conflict in Palestine, he said / Reuters
May 29, 2025

Spain and Slovenia on Thursday called on the European Union (EU) to impose an arms embargo on Israel, suspend its trade relationship and sanction more individuals over the war on Palestine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Sanchez met with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in Madrid to mark the first anniversary of both countries recognising Palestinian statehood.

“There cannot be double standards on Gaza or Ukraine,” Sanchez said at a joint press conference. “And I believe Spain and Slovenia are being coherent when we defend both.”

He said the two leaders also agreed to “raise our voices on the flagrant and daily violations of human rights and the more than 50,000 lives lost due to Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian population.”

Both leaders also reiterated calls for a viable two-state solution, a cease-fire, the return of hostages and sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Golob denounced the “catastrophe” in Gaza but expressed hope that the international community could help bring it to an end.

“In June, there will be a lot of meetings on this subject, and we hope we’ll see some light, some relief for the Gazan population,” he said.

On Sunday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said at a separate gathering of leaders in Madrid that countries will push for the June 16 UN meeting to be used as a “great movement for the recognition of a Palestinian state.”​​​​​​​ Sanchez also commented on the Palestinian ambassador’s tearful speech at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

“It was a moving scene for those who believe in international law and the international order, to see him break down crying in the face of the international community’s indifference to the suffering of his people,” Sanchez said.

SOURCE:AA
