WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel kills over dozen Palestinians waiting near Gaza aid centre
Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians near a Gaza food aid centre, killing 15 and wounding dozens amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.
Israel kills over dozen Palestinians waiting near Gaza aid centre
Several deadly incidents have taken place near aid distribution cite in Gaza. / Photo: AA
June 14, 2025

At least 15 more Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd of civilians waiting for food aid near a distribution centre in central Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.

The victims were among a large group of people gathered near the US-Israeli aid distribution centres near the Netzarim corridor in the central part of the enclave, medical sources told Anadolu on Saturday.

Meanwhile, witnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles and drones fired indiscriminately at the crowd near the distribution site.

This marks another deadly incident involving Palestinians attempting to access humanitarian assistance amid a worsening crisis in Gaza.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 90 Palestinians were killed and 605 wounded were admitted to hospitals in Gaza over the past 48 hours.

Since October 7, 2023, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli genocidal war has risen to 55,297, with 128,426 wounded.

Since March 18, 2025, casualties have reached 5,014 deaths and 16,385 injuries.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us