At least fifteen people, including children were killed and another nine were wounded in US-UK air strikes targeting Yemen's capital Sanaa, the Houthis said, as President Donald Trump announced major air raids against the group.

“Fifteen civilians were martyred and nine others injured, most in critical condition, in an initial toll of the US-UK aggression air strikes targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa,” the Health Ministry told SABA news agency.

Earlier, the Al-Masirah television channel also reported that Sanaa was targeted.

It said the strikes struck residential neighborhoods in Shu’aub district, north of the capital.

Trump on Truth Social said he ordered the military to launch "powerful" and "decisive" action against the Houthis.

“Your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don’t, hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before,” Trump said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that air strikes also hit the Geraf neighborhood in northern Sanaa, resulting in powerful explosions.

After Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza started, Houthis had attacked Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since late 2023. Attacks also affected global trade.

The group halted its attacks when the Gaza ceasefire was declared in January.

But it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza after the end of the first phase of the ceasefire on March 2.