Disclosure: Your secrets are not safe with ChatGPT
Your private AI chats aren’t legally protected. Share with caution.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
July 31, 2025

Have you ever told ChatGPT a secret? Well, it might not be the best or safest idea. 

Anything you say to ChatGPT can be used against you in court as evidence in the event of a lawsuit, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who issued the warning in a podcast interview. 

“If you go talk to ChatGPT about your most sensitive stuff and then there's a lawsuit, we could be required to produce that,” he warned, including records of deleted conversations, which OpenAI is legally required to retain. 

"Right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there's legal privilege for it. There's doctor-patient confidentiality, there's legal confidentiality. And we haven't figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.”

Altman urged the need for new laws to protect chat history privacy and regulate AI use.

