Have you ever told ChatGPT a secret? Well, it might not be the best or safest idea.

Anything you say to ChatGPT can be used against you in court as evidence in the event of a lawsuit, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who issued the warning in a podcast interview.

“If you go talk to ChatGPT about your most sensitive stuff and then there's a lawsuit, we could be required to produce that,” he warned, including records of deleted conversations, which OpenAI is legally required to retain.