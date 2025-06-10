TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye expresses condolences after deadly school shooting in Austria
The Foreign Ministry says it is in close contact with Austrian authorities to determine whether any Turkish citizens were affected.
Türkiye expresses condolences after deadly school shooting in Austria
Ankara has said it is in close coordination with Austrian authorities. (Photo: AA) / AA
18 hours ago

Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over a deadly shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, offering condolences to the victims' families and the Austrian people.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic shooting incident that took place today (10 June) at a school in Graz, Austria,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ankara said it is in close coordination with Austrian authorities to determine whether any Turkish citizens were affected by the attack.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the people of Austria, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement added.

RelatedTRT Global - Austria shocked as former high school student kills 10
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US, China agree on trade 'framework' after London talks
At least two killed, 28 wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv — Ukraine official
41 Israeli army personnel renounce military service, call Gaza carnage 'Netanyahu's survival war'
Seven dead as Colombia hit by wave of bombings, gun attacks
Iran says new round of US talks planned for Sunday
IMF makes first official visit to Syria since 2009: statement
Austria shocked as former high school student kills 10
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
North African aid convoy enters Libya en route to Israel-besieged Gaza
Deadly bombings, gun attacks rock Colombia's Cali
Russia, Ukraine conduct second round of POW exchange
French senators back law to rein in ultra fast-fashion
In pictures: Rally in solidarity with Los Angeles protests sweeps Austin, Texas
Marines arrive in Los Angeles under Trump orders as protests spread to other US cities
Germany's AfD harbours growing number of extremists: spy agency
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us