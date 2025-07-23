WORLD
Syria officially requests support from Türkiye to strengthen defence, fight terrorism
“We are working to provide training, consultancy and technical support to boost Syria’s defence capacity,” said Türkiye’s Defence Ministry.
Türkiye aims to support Syria’s unity and integrity while leading efforts for lasting regional peace.. / AA
July 23, 2025

The Syrian government has requested official support from Türkiye to strengthen its defence capacity and combat terror groups, especially Daesh, said the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

“In line with this request, we continue to work to provide training, consultancy, and technical support to increase Syria's defence capacity,” said the ministry.

“Türkiye's primary goal is to support Syria's political unity and territorial integrity and to lead efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region,” it added.

