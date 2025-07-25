TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Iran, E3 group conclude 'serious' nuclear talks in Istanbul, consultations to continue
The head of the Iranian delegation has said that he held "frank and detailed" nuclear talks with officials from Germany, France, and Britain.
Iran, E3 group conclude 'serious' nuclear talks in Istanbul, consultations to continue
Iran had agreed to resume the talks at the request of the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 25, 2025

Delegations from Iran and the European powers of Britain, France, and Germany have concluded a second round of nuclear talks at Iran’s Consulate General in Istanbul, marking the latest diplomatic effort to revive momentum after months of stalled negotiations.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted more than three hours on Friday, was attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi and senior representatives from the E3 countries.

The discussions followed a similar round held on May 16 in Istanbul.

Iran had agreed to resume the talks at the request of the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

RelatedTRT Global - Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul

‘Serious, frank, and detailed’

Speaking after the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi described the exchange as "serious, frank, and detailed," with both sides putting forward "specific ideas" regarding sanctions relief and nuclear commitments. 

He added that Iran had reiterated its principled positions, including opposition to the automatic reimposition of sanctions under the JCPOA's "snapback" mechanism.

The delegations agreed to continue consultations in the coming weeks.

The European-led diplomatic track comes in parallel with a separate, stalled process of indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

Both tracks were disrupted following an Israeli air strike on Iran on June 13, which escalated regional tensions and temporarily derailed dialogue.

Despite the setbacks, all sides have expressed interest in maintaining diplomatic engagement as efforts to salvage the JCPOA continue.

RelatedDelegations arrive for Iran-Europe nuclear talks in Istanbul - TRT Global
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us