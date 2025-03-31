WAR ON GAZA
US air strikes pound Yemen's capital overnight, killing at least 1, Houthis say
The strikes around Sanaa, Yemen's capital held by the Houthis since 2014, also wounded four others, according to the group
Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by US airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Photo: AP
March 31, 2025

Suspected US air strikes struck around Yemen's rebel-held capital overnight into Monday morning, and the Houthis said at least one person was killed.

The full extent of the damage and possible casualties wasn’t immediately clear. The attacks followed a night of air strikes early Friday that appeared particularly intense compared to other days in the campaign that began March 15.

The strikes around Sanaa, Yemen's capital held by the Houthis since 2014, also wounded four others, the group said. Their al-Masirah satellite news channel aired footage of broken glass littering homes after the concussive blast of the bombs, but continued not to show the targets of the attacks — suggesting the sites had a military or intelligence function.

An Associated Press review has found the new American operation against the Houthis under President Donald Trump appears more extensive than those under former President Joe Biden, as the US moves from solely targeting launch sites to firing at ranking personnel as well as dropping bombs in cities.

The new campaign of airstrikes, which the Houthis now say have killed at least 59 people, started after the rebels threatened to begin targeting “Israeli” ships again over Israel blocking aid entering Gaza. The rebels in the past loosely defined what constitutes an Israeli ship, meaning other vessels could be targeted.

The Houthis had targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors from November 2023 until January of this year.

They also launched attacks targeting American warships, though none have been hit so far.

The attacks greatly raised the Houthis’ profile as they faced economic problems and launched a crackdown targeting any dissent and aid workers at home amid Yemen’s decade-long stalemated war that has torn apart the Arab world’s poorest nation.

SOURCE:AP
