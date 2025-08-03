Türkiye has strongly condemned the recent raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli ministers, forces, and illegal settler groups.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that such actions endanger the safety of the Al Aqsa Mosque and threaten the sacred identity of the city, describing it as a priority not only for the region but also for the “collective conscience of humanity.”

“Israel’s systematic provocations and recent calls for annexation directly target the foundations of a two-state solution and deeply undermine hopes for peace,” the ministry said.

Reiterating its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Ankara urged the international community to support the establishment of a lasting peace based on a two-state solution.