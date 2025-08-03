WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Turkish, Egyptian FMs discuss efforts to counter Israeli-enforced Gaza starvation
Ankara has also condemned the recent raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli ministers and illegal settlers.
Turkish, Egyptian FMs discuss efforts to counter Israeli-enforced Gaza starvation
Israel's war on Gaza has destroyed the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to deaths from hunger and starvation. / AA
August 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, to discuss efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and achieve a ceasefire.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, on Sunday, Fidan and Abdelatty addressed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly efforts to counter the mass starvation caused by Israel’s blockade, as well as developments in ceasefire talks.

Condemning Israeli raid on Al Aqsa

Recommended

Türkiye has strongly condemned the recent raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli ministers, forces, and illegal settler groups.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that such actions endanger the safety of the Al Aqsa Mosque and threaten the sacred identity of the city, describing it as a priority not only for the region but also for the “collective conscience of humanity.”

“Israel’s systematic provocations and recent calls for annexation directly target the foundations of a two-state solution and deeply undermine hopes for peace,” the ministry said.

Reiterating its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Ankara urged the international community to support the establishment of a lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

Explore
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us