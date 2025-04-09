TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye urges Israel to halt provocative attacks in Syria
Turkish Defence Ministry says that the international community must take action to stop Israel's unlawful behavior.
Türkiye urges Israel to halt provocative attacks in Syria
Israel must immediately end its "provocative a ttacks," which are threatening Syria's territorial integrity and destabilizing its security and stability, the ministry said. / AA
April 9, 2025

Türkiye has called on Tel Aviv to immediately abandon its "expansionist and occupying stance", warning that its actions pose a direct threat to regional security and stability.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the international community must take action to stop Israel's unlawful behavior.

“Israel’s activities in the West Bank and continued attacks on neighbouring countries are harming regional stability and peace,” the ministry warned, urging immediate restraint from Tel Aviv.

The Turkish ministry emphasised the importance of halting what it called “provocative attacks that threaten Syria's territorial integrity and destabilise its security,” urging Israel to act responsibly.

TRT Global - Trump urges Netanyahu to be 'reasonable' in any dispute with Türkiye

Trump tells Netanyahu that he can solve any dispute he has with Ankara, stressing that he has to be "reasonable."

🔗

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us