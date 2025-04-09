Türkiye has called on Tel Aviv to immediately abandon its "expansionist and occupying stance", warning that its actions pose a direct threat to regional security and stability.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the international community must take action to stop Israel's unlawful behavior.

“Israel’s activities in the West Bank and continued attacks on neighbouring countries are harming regional stability and peace,” the ministry warned, urging immediate restraint from Tel Aviv.

The Turkish ministry emphasised the importance of halting what it called “provocative attacks that threaten Syria's territorial integrity and destabilise its security,” urging Israel to act responsibly.